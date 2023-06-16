x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

6-year-old dies in shooting in Calhoun County, Iowa DCI says

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI continue to investigate the incident.

More Videos

LOHRVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the apparent "shooting death" of a 6-year-old in Calhoun County, according to a press release.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Maple Street in Lohrville on Friday around 7 a.m. 

When they arrived, deputies found 6-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the residence. 

While Iowa DCI refers to the incident as a shooting death, there are no further details available to the public at this time. 

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI continue to investigate the incident. 

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

Before You Leave, Check This Out