6-year-old dies in shooting in Calhoun County, Iowa DCI says

LOHRVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the apparent "shooting death" of a 6-year-old in Calhoun County, according to a press release.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Maple Street in Lohrville on Friday around 7 a.m.
When they arrived, deputies found 6-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the residence.
While Iowa DCI refers to the incident as a shooting death, there are no further details available to the public at this time.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI continue to investigate the incident.
