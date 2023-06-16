6-year-old dies in shooting in Calhoun County, Iowa DCI says

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI continue to investigate the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOHRVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the apparent "shooting death" of a 6-year-old in Calhoun County, according to a press release.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Maple Street in Lohrville on Friday around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found 6-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the residence.

While Iowa DCI refers to the incident as a shooting death, there are no further details available to the public at this time.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and Iowa DCI continue to investigate the incident.