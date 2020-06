The victim is currently at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man in in critical condition following a shooting in Des Moines Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Prospect Park on Des Moines's south side just before 8:00 Tuesday night. They arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Des Moines Fire medics transported the man to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, where he's in critical condition.