Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized in Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway shooting Sunday

Three people are in the hospital, one with critical injuries, after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left three hospitalized at 1:03 p.m. Sunday at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway.

Police discovered two people with gunshot injuries at the scene. One had critical injuries, and both were transported to an area hospital.

At 1:07 p.m., police were dispatched to Broadlawns Medical Center, where they found a third injured person involved in the shooting. Police believe that person transported themselves to the hospital.

Police allegedly recovered multiple firearms at the scene and believe there is no ongoing public threat.

