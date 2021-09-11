Des Moines 15-year-old shot over the weekend dies, police say

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) did not disclose the identity of the 15-year-old male in its Tuesday update.

A 15-year-old male shot over the weekend in Des Moines has died, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) did not disclose the identity of the victim in its Tuesday update.

Police and the Des Moines Fire Department (DMFD) responded to the intersection of Forest Avenue and 17th Street to investigate a shooting incident Sunday around 11:20 a.m.

Once at the scene, first responders found a citizen performing CPR on the victim. Officers took over resuscitation efforts until medics with DMFD arrive, according to a release.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Det. Jason Hays at 515-237-1552 or submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or online.

Tips can be anonymous and reward funds may be available, DMPD said.