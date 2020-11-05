Shoppers find some normalcy as malls partially reopen across Iowa

"The quarantine has been really, a bummer."

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Everyone knew that Mother's Day would be a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but some folks were able to stretch their legs and head over to the mall this weekend.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that businesses across the entire state would be able to reopen with restrictions starting Friday.

"It was amazing!" one shopper exclaimed to Local 5's Matt McCullock.

Finally, some form of normalcy during the pandemic.

"This quarantine has been really, a bummer," said Myra Foster.

The one drawback on shoppers' minds?

"It's great, but the only thing is, nothing is hardly open. There's only like a half-dozen stores open," said Kim Foster, a shopper at Valley West Mall in West Des Moines.

Valley West Mall Valley West Mall is now open with new hours: Mon-Sat: 11a-7p Sun: Noon-6

While they can reopen their doors, malls must abide by guidelines created by the Iowa Department of Public Health. That means only opening at 50% capacity, reducing hours and enforcing social distancing measures.

Shoppers said that they felt safe while out and about on Sunday.

"I mean, I'm disappointed there wasn't a Hot Topic, but other than that I enjoyed it," Myra said.