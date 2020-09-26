Shortage of political signs making it hard for some to show candidate support

Some love them, some hate them. But it wouldn't be an election season without them.

IOWA, USA — 2020 is the year of things not going as planned.

For political campaigns, that means a sign shortage.

Whatever material a political yard sign is made out of, there are a few goals: get a candidates name out in public, and show support.

"It's building confidence in voters if they see their candidates name out there more often," Scott Thompson said.

Thompson is a democrat who helps distribute the signs.

"They're expensive to produce but they're popular," Thompson said.

The campaigns and donors pay for them, but they still have to get printed and this year, that is the issue.