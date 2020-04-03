Should you self-isolate or go into quarantine for COVID-19? Here's what the CDC says

There's a chance that you or a loved one that's been to an area impacted by coronavirus may need to self-isolate or be quarantined.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is helping you determine whether you or someone you know should self-isolate as a precaution for COVID-19 or enter quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created the flow chart below to help you decide.

It all begins with one main question: "Did the person being evaluated travel from China?"

The chart shows you and healthcare providers an idea of the decisions being made to keep the public healthy. There are four different risk levels ranging from high to no identifiable risk.

It then makes isolation recommendations depending on where you fall on the chart.