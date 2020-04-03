x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Should you self-isolate or go into quarantine for COVID-19? Here's what the CDC says

There's a chance that you or a loved one that's been to an area impacted by coronavirus may need to self-isolate or be quarantined.
Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A flow chart from the CDC that helps decide whether or not someone should be under quarantine or self-isolation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is helping you determine whether you or someone you know should self-isolate as a precaution for COVID-19 or enter quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created the flow chart below to help you decide.

It all begins with one main question: "Did the person being evaluated travel from China?"

The chart shows you and healthcare providers an idea of the decisions being made to keep the public healthy. There are four different risk levels ranging from high to no identifiable risk.

It then makes isolation recommendations depending on where you fall on the chart. 

Remember, if you think you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call your doctor before you head in to get checked out.

RELATED: Iowa health experts urge precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: BREAKDOWN: What's the difference between self-isolation and quarantine?

RELATED: IDPH COVID-19 webinars discuss preparedness for Iowa colleges, universities, childcare