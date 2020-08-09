Simpson College partners with Test Iowa to bring COVID-19 testing to campus

Starting Tuesday, Simpson students, staff, and faculty can ask to be tested for coronavirus.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Simpson College is partnering with Test Iowa to bring COVID-19 testing capabilities to campus.

Starting Tuesday, Simpson students, faculty, and staff can ask to be tested, according to college officials. Testing is available in the Campus Services parking lot Monday through Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Those who wish to get tested can walk or drive to the testing site and are required to wear a mask.

COVID-19 testing is being conducted by college staff. Like a Test Iowa site, appointments must be made online. There are no requirements to qualify for a test, such as experiencing symptoms, to qualify for testing.

Test kits obtained at the college will be sent to the state hygienic lab for processing, and results will be then relayed to college officials for contact tracing purposes.

On Aug. 27, the first reported coronavirus cases on campus were confirmed. Masks are required on campus and group gatherings are restricted on campus.