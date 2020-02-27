Simpson College reminding students to stay safe while studying abroad during COVID-19 outbreak

While no students are currently in China, many others are in Spain, French Polynesia and France.

INDIANOLA, Ill. — Many students at Simpson College are talking about COVID-19, especially those preparing to study abroad.

The school doesn't currently have any students in China, but they do in Spain, French Polynesia and France.

"Students are kind of scared," said Director of International Education Jay Wilkinson. "I have heard from our faculty that are going to be leading some international courses that some of their students have been asking if it's still safe."

That's when faculty decided to send out an email to reassure students they would be OK.

"We got an email from the school nurse yesterday informing us more about the coronavirus and it's nothing to be scared of and everyone is being taken care of," said senior Mallory Mahlow.

The college doesn't plan to cancel any trips going abroad.

In part, the email reads that there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Iowa and that "good hygiene practices are best to protect yourself and others."