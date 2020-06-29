Community comes together to honor Sir William Bekish

Sir is remembered by many in the Des Moines area as a pillar of the black community. Those close to him say bringing the community together was all he ever wanted.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday, Carletta Howard experienced a parent's worst nightmare.

"Last night was one of the hardest things I could ever go through in my entire life," Howard said.

In the early morning hours, Howard's son, 29-year-old Sir William Bekish, was shot and killed at the Karma Ultra Lounge in Des Moines.

A prayer service was held in Sir's honor at Evelyn Davis Park in Des Moines Sunday.

Bekish is remembered by many in the Des Moines area as a pillar of the black community. As a result, the community is hurting; his friends, hurting even more deeply.

"When you think of Des Moines you think of Sir William," Marquese Morris, a friend of Sir William's, said. "Any event, be it a philanthropy event, be it toys for tots, be it giving to the homeless, feeding the homeless, Sir had his name stamped all over it."

According to his mother, his legacy of love and kindness stretches beyond just Des Moines.

"He loved so hard and so much, not just here in Des Moines but in Minnesota, in Atlanta, in St. Louis and Kansas City, all of the places he's been," Howard said.

Rico Evans, Sir's uncle, said bringing the community together was all Sir ever wanted to do. So to honor him, that's exactly what his friends and family did: coming together for their family member, friend, chef, among others, and using it as a call to action with peace as they try to carry out Sir's legacy.