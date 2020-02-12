Sleepy Hollow closed for winter season because of pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in its 27 seasons, Sleepy Hollow Sports Park announced it will not provide winter activities for the 2020-2021 season because of the current and anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We feel it is in the best interest of our customers, our crew, and the community to be closed for the 2020-21 winter season. This was a very difficult decision and marks the first time in 27 seasons we will not be open to provide our winter activities," wrote the owners on the site's website.