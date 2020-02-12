Sleepy Hollow closed for winter season because of pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in its 27 seasons, Sleepy Hollow Sports Park announced it will not provide winter activities for the 2020-2021 season because of the current and anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases.
"We feel it is in the best interest of our customers, our crew, and the community to be closed for the 2020-21 winter season. This was a very difficult decision and marks the first time in 27 seasons we will not be open to provide our winter activities," wrote the owners on the site's website.
The Scream Park and Renaissance Faire Park were open for the season earlier this year with coronavirus precautions, including limiting capacity.
Parks such as Sleepy Hollow are allowed to be open under the governor's latest public health proclamation.