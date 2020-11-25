Design shop gives back to local businesses

Studio Fusco in Indianola wants to make doing business in the age of COVID easier for other businesses.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Studio Fusco in Indianola is hoping to make the transition for businesses during the pandemic a little easier.

The print and design shop 11 miles south of Des Moines provides copies, prints, business cards, banners, posters and more for free to other small businesses.

"It's a good opportunity to do some things I like that help other people, kind of like the free signs," said Audrey Fusco, owner of Studio Fusco.

Fusco started providing free services back when the pandemic first started and said she can get products made cost effectively since all the work is in-house.

"It's something small I can do to allow businesses to put something on their windows that people can see from a distance; how people are acclimating their business for COVID."

Fusco said she gets a sense of community in Indianola, that other businesses will help each other out.

"You think you're going to leave your hometown," she said. "You end up back there, and it just ends up kind of working out and feeling really good when you, you know, weren't sure how it was going to go."