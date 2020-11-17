Dance studio seeks reasoning behind governor's latest order

Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest proclamation forces dance studios to close for group classes.

DE SOTO, Iowa — Deborah Petersen has owned her dance studio in small-town Iowa since the 1970s. She hasn't experienced so much turmoil until this year.

"It's all just really confusing," said Petersen when talking about navigating the latest public health measures and orders from the state.

The latest one came Monday evening in an announcement from Gov. Kim Reynolds. She put in place a limited mask mandate, limitations on business hours, and prohibitions on certain large gatherings like the ones that take place at Petersen's dance studio.

"I had girls crying on the phone to coaches last night," said Petersen.

The proclamation is in effect for the next 30 days and effectively puts a pause on recreational and sporting activities like dance.

That section of the order is below.

Petersen said closing up shop will hurt her business and the dancers.

"The studio, for many of our teachers, that's their main income and we pay the staff and keep the doors open," said Petersen.

In her press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds further clarified her reasoning as to why she is limiting those types of activities but allowing them to go on in high school settings.

"I think we've really tried to narrow it," said Reynolds. "High schools are recruiting, they are putting layered mitigation efforts in place and it's something that can be a little more controlled than the youth sports."

Petersen argued her dance studio is clean and a safe space for dancers.

"We are doing more than most places and definitely more than the schools," said Petersen. "We are keeping the kids as safe as we can and the families as safe as we can."

Petersen said it's frustrating as a small business owner to navigate the constant changes and ensure she's following the latest guidelines. She said she has called the governor's office and the Dallas County Public Health Department's office for clarification each time a new order is issued.