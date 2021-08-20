Town comes together to raise money for family of Melbourne boy who died

Eight-year-old Steven Streets, Jr. died after a trip to Rock Creek State Park in Jasper County. Bystanders pulled him from the water and tried to save the boy.

MELBOURNE, Iowa — Steven Streets is remembering his eight-year-old son Steven Streets, Jr.

"He was my only son," the Streets told Local 5.

And he's reflecting on what he's going to miss most about his son.

"'Hey, Dad. Hey, Dad, watch me. Hey, Dad, how's this work? Hey, Dad, can we do this? Hey, Dad.' Two words," Streets said as he held back tears.

Days away from his 9th birthday, and a week from the start of fourth grade, the boy took a trip with his family to Rock Creek State Park.

On Aug. 14, the eight-year-old disappeared into the water, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Bystanders eventually pulled him out of the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, he was flown to the hospital for treatment.

"The people that that were at the beach that day...I can't possibly thank them enough," said the boy's father.

Steven Jr.'s death is hitting the town of Melbourne.

"They rode the bus together every day. So there's definitely gonna be some emotion there," said Kelly Karr, who said her son and Steven were close friends and rode to school together.

The Melbourne mom is now stepping up to help the family.

"I had a couple jars. And I just went over to my mother-in-law's and made some labels, printed off some pictures and just started the process of making the jars," Karr said.

Those "couple" of jars are now 10 placed in bars, restaurants, salons, and gas stations in Melbourne, Marshalltown, and State Center, including:

Susanne's Hair Salon, Melbourne

Clarks' Bar, Melbourne

Casey's, State Center

Road Hogs Bar, State Center

The Rhodes Bar, Rhodes

Casey's, Marshalltown

Theisen's, Marshalltown

Culver's, Marshalltown

St. Andrew's Grill & Bar, Marshalltown

"Mostly everybody in our town knew Steven, so it's been an outpour of support from the community," Karr said.

So far, Karr has raised several hundreds of dollars. Meanwhile, other organizations are raising money around town. Plus, a GoFundMe has raised thousands for the family.

Streets said he's been overwhelmed by the community's kindness.