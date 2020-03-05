Snookies Malt Shop opens for season

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's that time of year again! Even amid the coronavirus, Snookies Malt Shop in the Beaverdale area is open for business.
Of course, it's drive-thru only right now, the hours are different, the workers have to wear masks and gloves and cleaning is happening almost constantly. But even with those changes, one Snookies manager says they had one sweet opening day.
"It's great for our hearts to know that everybody is just ready for some normalcy," Snookies manager Leslie Hunter said. "Ice cream has always made people happy, so we're glad to be making everybody happy again."