Snookies Malt Shop opens for season

They may have had to make some drastic changes for safety's sake, but the Beaverdale staple didn't let the coronavirus stop them from opening up for the season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's that time of year again! Even amid the coronavirus, Snookies Malt Shop in the Beaverdale area is open for business.

Of course, it's drive-thru only right now, the hours are different, the workers have to wear masks and gloves and cleaning is happening almost constantly. But even with those changes, one Snookies manager says they had one sweet opening day.