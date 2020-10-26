DOT: 'Sunday snow could cause Monday commute issues'

Sunday will be the third measurable snowfall of the season.

DES MOINES - For the third time this season, Des Moines will see a measurable snowfall.

"October 15th is considered our first day of winter," said Craig Bargfrede, the Winter Operations Administrator for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

That is the Iowa DOT's schedule, but it may as well be everybody's schedule here in Iowa given recent weather, but early winter weather is not catching the DOT off guard.

"Over the course of the last month or month and a half our staff, in addition to doing regular summertime maintenance has been prepping equipment," Bargfrede told Local 5.

Now that the preparation is done, the DOT turns its attention to handling whatever comes its way.

Sunday morning brought a few inches to parts of northwest Iowa, but the toughest part for the department is figuring out what the weather could mean for road conditions.

"The possibility of having some refreeze, black ice situations, especially where we are in that area where it's a transition temperature wise between rain, snow, sleet and the potential for ice is there."

And that could mean a tricky Monday morning drive.