Complaints filed against five additional Iowa businesses for lack of social distancing, not serving food with alcohol

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) has filed complaints against five additoional businesses for allegedly violating Gov. Kim Reynolds' public health proclamations on serving alcohol and social distancing.

Story and Johnson counties—home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, respectively—must keep the following closed through Sept. 27:

Bars

Taverns

Wineries

Breweries

Distilleries

Night clubs

Private events may still be held at those venues as long as alcohol is prepared with food for all customers and the sale of alcohol is less than half of its monthly revenues.

Alcohol sales still must be limited to between 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Four other counties, including Polk, bars were able to reopen on Sept. 16.

The complaints were filed against the following businesses:

Pour Bastards Pub in Newton: Failed to ensure at least six feet of distance between guests on or about September 5, failed to ensure all guests had a seat at a bar or table.

Barefoot Bar in Spirit Lake: Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about August 1, 3, 8 and 22 and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

Kelly’s Little Nipper in Des Moines: Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about September 11, failed to ensure that all guests that were served alcohol were also served food, failed to separate booths closer than six feet with a barrier of sufficient height to fully separate customer, failed to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages; and/or failed to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.

Latitude 41 in Polk City: Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about August 28, failed to prepare and serve food to all customers and by failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.

Jalapeno Bar & Grill in Eagle Grove: Failed to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between guests on or about August 30, failed to ensure that all guests had a seat at a table or a bar.

All of the establishments are subject to a civil penalty but have the right to appeal.

"ABD continues to actively enforce compliance with Governor Reynolds' emergency public health disaster proclamation," the agency said in a release. "Any licensed establishment in violation of the governor’s proclamation will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license."