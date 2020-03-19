Some county sheriffs working with courts to release some Iowa inmates earlier amid COVID-19 concerns

Dallas and Story County sheriff's offices have indicated local judges are working with them on this issue

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — With visitor restriction access and new inmates screening before they are booked into jail, some county sheriffs in Iowa are working to release a group of inmates early because of fears of the spread of COVID-19.

Local 5 spoke to several county sheriffs, including Madison, Polk, Dallas, and Story, who had varying plans on how to handle inmates who are at risk for the virus.

Story County

Sheriff Fitzgerald said that he is working with the courts and judges to come up with a plan to release inmates who are serving misdemeanor charges or nonviolent offenses. He said that the courts are working to coordinate how to reschedule the rest of the time that needs to be served. Right now, there are 52 inmates in the Story County jail, and Fitzgerald said that he wants to bring that number down to the low 40's.

Dallas County

Sheriff Chad Leonard told Local 5 that he has asked the county attorney's office to evaluate certain inmates that have pre-existing medical conditions and low-level crimes. Only one court order has been filed thus far for release. They are continuing to evaluate and the final decision will come from the courts.

Polk County

According to Lt. Heath Osberg, the Polk County jail is not releasing inmates early because of COVID-19 concerns. Jail diversion programs are still being utilized at this moment. The Polk County Sheriff's office will keep its opens open as they continue to monitor this situation, according to Osberg.

Madison County

Sheriff Jason Barnes told Local 5 that he has not received any court request to release any of the inmates in his custory. He does not have plans to do so, but if an inmate would come down with symptoms of COVID-19, that individual would be tested and the proper precautions would be taken.

Many county sheriff's offices across the state have been shut down to the public because of coronavirus. Business that cannot be conducted online, mail, or phone must be scheduled by appointment. County employees are working from home.