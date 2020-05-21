Iowans may find a coronavirus PPE fee on their dental bill

One viewer told Local 5 that she noticed it on the bill she got after a recent appointment

Earlier this month, Iowa's dental offices began reopening to patients under strict guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health. They had to find their own personal protective equipment: it was not provided by the state. So some dentists have had to pass on the extra costs to their customers.

One of those patients is Lynda Courage. She went in for an appointment at her regular dentist's office earlier this week. She said the experience "was a little surreal...like out of a sci-fi movie."

When Courage received her bill for the appointment, she saw a $10 fee.

"It said, COVID-19 PPE standard fee $10," said Courage. "I went, 'oh boy, this is new.' But it's almost expected now because they were all gloved up with the masks and the booties and everything."

The Iowa Dental Board issued requirements for dentists to see nonemergent patients, allowed as of May 8 under a new proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Iowa Dental Association estimates the majority of the state's dentists have not welcomed back patients, but instead have spent time training staff under the new protocols.

Finding additional PPE, which includes face shields and gowns, can be difficult for some dentists. Courage said she was a little shocked when she saw her new bill, but said she understands the need for the fee.

"I have mixed emotions but I do know that they have to cover their bills and getting that PPE is not easy and not cheap," said Courage. "And I'd rather pay a little extra to be safe but not everyone can. You know, if you go to the dentist and see an extra $10, that can be a lot for some people."