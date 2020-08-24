Teachers, students in quarantine as the first week of school begins for many Iowa districts

Several districts are reporting cases among teachers and students.

IOWA, USA — School district leaders across Iowa are already seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as they welcome back students this week.

Melcher-Dallas school district officials made a last-minute decision to begin the year with a hybrid learning model and require masks for students. The first day of school is set for August 25.

The change in the district's Return to Learn plan is due to an increase number of coronavirus cases.

"We know that this is not ideal for many families, but the safety of our students, staff, and community is our utmost concern," wrote the district in an announcement on Friday. "Please understand that this decision did not come lightly, and that we hope to return to in-person learning as soon as possible."

A sixth-grade teacher in the Indianola Community School District tested positive for coronavirus and is now in quarantine, along with seven other sixth grade teachers who were in direct contact with the positive teacher.

The eight affected teachers will be quarantined for fourteen days from the date of exposure, August 19. During quarantine, the district will arrange coverage for the classrooms with substitutes or other staff, and if quarantined teachers are able to work, they will join classrooms remotely through videoconferencing.

Members of the ADM Community School District are beginning the year in self-quarantine after becoming exposed to a student-athlete who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dallas County Health Department has identified eight individuals that will be identified as close contacts. Individuals identified as close contacts will be contacted by the state or local health agency and will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Indianola district leaders said they are working to find classroom coverage through substitute teachers and other staff, however, under the essential worker law in Iowa, quarantined teachers are allowed to return to work as long as they have been screened and aren't showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, Oelwein School District canceled its football scrimmage due to a potential coronavirus exposure.

In Mediapolis, district leaders there are delaying the beginning of the year a few days because several students have become exposed or have tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, the positivity rate for Des Moines County has continued to increase.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has instructed all public school districts to resume school with in-person learning to be the presumed method of teaching. A school may only move to temporary 100% online learning if the 14-day average positivity rate of the county is above 15% and a waiver is granted by the state.

Iowa's largest school district, Des Moines Public School District, announced on Friday it would be suing the state to seek an injunction on the Department of Education's denial of a waiver for totally online instruction and a review of whether the state exceeded it's authority over local school districts.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues – and schools are disrupted due to cases in students and staff – State has rejected request by DMPS to begin school year virtually. We are filing a court petition for injunction of decision and review of State’s authority.https://t.co/go8j93zboS — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) August 21, 2020