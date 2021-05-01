Some Iowans receiving second dose of vaccine

The second shot should be administered within 21 days or so of the first dose.

IOWA, USA — Though just a fraction of Iowans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, those that got the first shot in mid-December are already getting their second.

Nurses and health care workers at the University of Iowa Health Care posted on social media this week about receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dana Cook made a TikTok video of her experience, writing the vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and she encouraged everyone to take the shot when given the opportunity.

Allison Wynes, a critical care nurse practitioner, also posted about her experience getting the second dose.

She was among the first at UIHC to get the coronavirus vaccine when it arrived at the hospital.

Dose #2. 1/5/21. 0803. New year, new antibodies 🖤 pic.twitter.com/aJLzNQkCRQ — Allison Wynes (@allisonwynes) January 5, 2021

According to a Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman, 54,755 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of Jan. 3. The state was expecting to receive 172,000 doses by Dec. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a little more than 116,000 doses had been delivered to the state as of Jan. 4.

IDPH said it is working to get its vaccine dashboard published on the state coronavirus website. In the meantime, it will post weekly updates on the vaccine distribution and administration.