x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

South Carolina man arrested after fatal Sioux City stabbing

Two people were found with stab wounds at an apartment building on Tuesday evening.
STABBING

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City police have charged a South Carolina man with murder after two people were stabbed and one later died at a hospital. 

Police charged 30-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, with first-degree murder and willful injury. 

The Sioux City Journal reports the arrest came after officers were called about 6 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at an apartment building and found two people with stab wounds. 

They were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was being treated for a serious injury. 

Police didn’t identify the victims or give more details about the incident. 

RELATED: Judge suspends Iowa sheriff facing assault charges

RELATED: Iowa Supreme Court upholds Iowa City man's 'stand your ground' conviction