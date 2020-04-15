South Carolina man arrested after fatal Sioux City stabbing

Two people were found with stab wounds at an apartment building on Tuesday evening.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City police have charged a South Carolina man with murder after two people were stabbed and one later died at a hospital.

Police charged 30-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, with first-degree murder and willful injury.

The Sioux City Journal reports the arrest came after officers were called about 6 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at an apartment building and found two people with stab wounds.

They were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was being treated for a serious injury.