South Tama school district hires contact tracer

Keeping the kids safe at school means keeping track of who has been around the virus.

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — Tama County has been a hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

That's why the South Tama County School District hired their own contact tracer to handle exposures with students and staff.

Delonda Pushetonequa, the contact tracer said, “We communicate with the school if students have to be out or if staff have to be out or when they can return. You know, it’s not really too overwhelming.”

The district has about 1500 students and 250 staff members.

“I know other districts are saying, ‘Hey principals! Hey nurses just deal with this.’ Our principals and nurses already have a lot going on," explained Jared Smith, superintendent of South Tama Schools. "We thought it was a worthy investment.”