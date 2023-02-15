Special job fair taking place in Des Moines Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa —
A special event to find opportunities is set to take place Wednesday.
The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the REFORM Alliance are hosting a job fair.
It's at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines. It will be held between 1:00pm-7:00pm.
Organizers say it's geared towards those with criminal records, looking to get a fresh start.
Organizers said some of the confirmed employers include UPS, The Rasmussen Group, Hy-Vee, Accumold, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Amazon and Mom's Meals, among others.
Some of the resources available include the following:
- Expungement Aid
- Resume-Building Resources and Interview prep
- Professional Attire
- Grooming and Styling Services
