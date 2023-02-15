x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Special job fair taking place in Des Moines Wednesday

The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the REFORM Alliance are putting on the event.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa —

A special event to find opportunities is set to take place Wednesday.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the REFORM Alliance are hosting a job fair.

It's at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines. It will be held between 1:00pm-7:00pm.

Organizers say it's geared towards those with criminal records, looking to get a fresh start.

Organizers said some of the confirmed employers include UPS, The Rasmussen Group, Hy-Vee, Accumold, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Amazon and Mom's Meals, among others.

Some of the resources available include the following:

  • Expungement Aid
  • Resume-Building Resources and Interview prep
  • Professional Attire
  • Grooming and Styling Services

For a link to register, click here.

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out