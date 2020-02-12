Citations for excessive speeders up 108% on a 4-year average

More and more drivers are getting pulled over for excessive speeding, some going well over 100 miles per hour.
According to several social media posts from Iowa State Patrol, citations for motorists going 100 mph or greater are up 108% on a four-year average.
Speeding is a simple misdemeanor in Iowa. For most speeding violations, the fines are:
- $20 for exceeding the speed limit by not more than five miles per hour
- $40 for exceeding the speed limit by more than five but not more than ten miles per hour
- $80 for exceeding the speed limit by more than ten but not more than 15 miles per hour
- $90 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 15 but not more than 20 miles per hour, and
- $100 plus $5 for each mile per hour in excess of 20 miles per hour over the limit.
Depending on the circumstances, a speeding violation can lead to a reckless driving conviction. Generally, a conviction carries up to 30 days in jail and/or $25 to $625 in fines.