Sprinkler helps put out kitchen fire at Johnston apartment complex

JOHNSTON, Iowa — First responders said a a sprinkler head helped put out a kitchen fire at a Johnston apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan firefighters were called to the Providence Point Apartments, in the 6200 block of NW 106th Street, in Johnston.
When they arrived, they were notified of a grease fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartments. Firefighters found light smoke.
Firefighters said because of the fire and water damage from the sprinkler system, people living in two apartments were displaced.
