Sprinkler helps put out kitchen fire at Johnston apartment complex

Occupants in two apartments were displaced, firefighters said.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — First responders said a a sprinkler head helped put out a kitchen fire at a Johnston apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan firefighters were called to the Providence Point Apartments, in the 6200 block of NW 106th Street, in Johnston.

When they arrived, they were notified of a grease fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartments. Firefighters found light smoke.

Firefighters said because of the fire and water damage from the sprinkler system, people living in two apartments were displaced.