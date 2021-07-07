As some companies incentivize new workers, staffing agency suggests focusing on retention

Some businesses are offering incentives for new hires, but this could make it more difficult to keep employees in the long-term.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Job seekers have the upper hand in the employment market, with the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics finding twice as many Americans quit their jobs this April compared to last.

Now, some businesses are offering incentives for new hires. However, this could make it more difficult to keep employees in the long-term according to Anna Turisi, an account manager with Iowa Staffing.

Turisi said the best method for job retention is for management-level staff to show workers the company cares about them. She recommends showing appreciation by offering more employee reviews, more scheduling flexibility and a better work environment.

"People want to wake up and go to work," Turisi said. "They want to feel good about the person and company they're working for."

Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of Iowa Restaurant Association said job retention in the restaurant industry is low.

"A big part of that reason is that other industries are coming in and siphoning off our workforce," Dunker said.

Dunker said they have always had a high turnover rate, but now it’s a bigger struggle to keep people.

She noted some restaurants have turned to giving out extra money to employees who stay on the job.

"We're also seeing retention bonuses, not just a sign-on bonus,” Dunker said. “It's a bonus that if you come and you stay one month you get a percentage, two months you get a percentage three months you get a percentage. So that we can really encourage people to come."