State auditor warns of fraudulent emails being sent to government employees

The emails are an attempt to get government employees to disclose their direct deposit information.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fake emails are being sent to government employees in an effort to get them to redirect their electronic payroll disbursements, according to Auditor of State Rob Sand.

Sand released an alert Tuesday saying the emails appear to be from employees wanting to change the financial institution that their paycheck is sent to via direct deposit. The email asks what information is needed to make that change.

Sand says the government typically requires a form to be filled out to change direct deposit. An email from the government with said form has been sent out to employees in response to the fake inquiries.