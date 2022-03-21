State Center reserve officer saves crash victims from fiery car in Knoxville, Iowa

After seeing a car strike a deer on Highway 14, the officer and his uncle turned around and helped everyone out of the vehicle before it burst into flame.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — It was a heroic, lifesaving move that the officer involved will say was just the result of good luck and proper training.

State Center Reserve Officer Dan McCready and his uncle, Brian Krumm, were travelling on Highway 14, picking up equipment from another agency, when they saw a deer run across the road and collide with with a car that had no time to react.

"The first one we barely missed and this one by the time they're right there it was in the grill of the car," McCready said.

The pair quickly turned around and headed for the wreckage to help the crash victims.

As they approached the car, they saw the bottom catch fire; and that's when their training reflexes kicked in.

The pair rushed to get everyone out of the car, which they managed to do just before the whole vehicle burst into flame.

The two say that it took awhile for emotions to calm down after the intense experience, but also that there was nothing else they would do other than help.