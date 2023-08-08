State Center police: Utility worker dies after electrical accident Tuesday

STATE CENTER, Iowa — One worker is dead following an electrical accident in State Center early Tuesday morning, according to a State Center Police Department press release.
Police said utility worker Jacob Weuve was shocked while working around 7:30 a.m. He later died from his injuries.
Weuve, a State Center resident, had worked at the State Center Electrical Utility for 13 years.
