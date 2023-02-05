The countdown is on: 50 days out until the Iowa State Fair!

Organizers say they're bringing in some exciting new rides, for you and your family.

The Iowa State Fair is only 50 days away.

It's less than two months out to cookies, cows and corn dogs.

Organizers say they're bringing in some exciting new rides, for you and your family.

Those rides include a double ferris wheel, electric Mega Bounce, Super Shot Drop Tower, Spinning Eclipse and fast-paced Musik Express.

When it comes to admission, there is a $5 discount on advance admission. Organizers say it's the lowest admission price available, and must be bought before opening day.

Tickets for the State Fair, which runs from August 10-20, are available here.