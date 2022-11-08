How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?

Local 5 will update you with all attendance totals throughout the fair.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

82,862 people attended the opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, according to the fair's website.

That means this year's Day 1 attendance surpassed that of 2021 (22,700) by more than 1,000 visitors.

However, 2022's opening day turnout fell short of the fair's 2019 Day 1 (81,948) by 2,000.

The first Grandstand concert of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Skillet, brought in 4,537 people. The full Grandstand lineup is:

Thursday, August 11: Skillet

Friday, August 12: Brooks & Dunn

Saturday, August 13: Nelly

Sunday, August 14: Demi Lovato

Monday, August 15: Alanis Morrissette

Tuesday, August 16: ZZ Top

Wednesday, August 17: John Crist

Thursday, August 18: Kane Brown

Friday, August 19: Disturbed

Saturday, August 20: Keith Urban

Sunday, August 21: Carrie Underwood

Throughout the fair, you can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2022 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2021, plus 2019.

There was no Iowa State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20, 2023.

Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update you with day-by-day attendance totals.

Day 1

2022 — 82,862 Grandstand (Skillet): 4,537

2021 — 77,700

2019 — 84,928