How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?

82,862 people attended the opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, according to the fair's website.
That means this year's Day 1 attendance surpassed that of 2021 (22,700) by more than 1,000 visitors.
However, 2022's opening day turnout fell short of the fair's 2019 Day 1 (81,948) by 2,000.
The first Grandstand concert of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Skillet, brought in 4,537 people. The full Grandstand lineup is:
- Thursday, August 11: Skillet
- Friday, August 12: Brooks & Dunn
- Saturday, August 13: Nelly
- Sunday, August 14: Demi Lovato
- Monday, August 15: Alanis Morrissette
- Tuesday, August 16: ZZ Top
- Wednesday, August 17: John Crist
- Thursday, August 18: Kane Brown
- Friday, August 19: Disturbed
- Saturday, August 20: Keith Urban
- Sunday, August 21: Carrie Underwood
Throughout the fair, you can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2022 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2021, plus 2019.
There was no Iowa State Fair in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20, 2023.
Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update you with day-by-day attendance totals.
Day 1
- 2022 — 82,862
- Grandstand (Skillet): 4,537
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 84,928
