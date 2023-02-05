The countdown is on: 50 days out until the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in May 2023.
The Iowa State Fair is only 50 days away.
That's less than two months to cookies, cows and corn dogs.
Organizers say they're bringing in some exciting new rides for you and your family, including a double Ferris wheel, electric Mega Bounce, Super Shot Drop Tower, Spinning Eclipse and fast-paced Musik Express.
When it comes to admission, there is a $5 discount on advance admission. Organizers say it's the lowest admission price available, and must be bought before opening day.
Tickets for the State Fair, which runs from August 10-20, are available here.
Curious about the music lineup? Here's the full list of who's performing when:
- Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country with We the Kingdom
- Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee
- Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids On The Block
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church with Jackson Dean
- Monday, Aug. 14.: The Black Keys with The Velveteers
- Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell
- Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris with Sean Kingston
- Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks with Ben Harper
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean with Corey Kent
To buy Grandstand tickets, visit the Iowa State Fair website here. To buy tickets by phone, call 1-800-514-3849.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube