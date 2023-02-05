The countdown is on: 50 days out until the Iowa State Fair

Organizers say they're bringing in some exciting new rides for you and your family.

The Iowa State Fair is only 50 days away.

That's less than two months to cookies, cows and corn dogs.

Organizers say they're bringing in some exciting new rides for you and your family, including a double Ferris wheel, electric Mega Bounce, Super Shot Drop Tower, Spinning Eclipse and fast-paced Musik Express.

When it comes to admission, there is a $5 discount on advance admission. Organizers say it's the lowest admission price available, and must be bought before opening day.

Tickets for the State Fair, which runs from August 10-20, are available here.

Curious about the music lineup? Here's the full list of who's performing when:

Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country with We the Kingdom

Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee

Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids On The Block

Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church with Jackson Dean

Monday, Aug. 14.: The Black Keys with The Velveteers

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell

Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris with Sean Kingston

Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks with Ben Harper

Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean with Corey Kent

To buy Grandstand tickets, visit the Iowa State Fair website here. To buy tickets by phone, call 1-800-514-3849.