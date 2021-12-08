Naturalization ceremony welcomes more than 50 people from two dozen countries

Adults and kids from 24 different countries received their citizenship certificates Thursday, on Day 1 of the 2021 fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fifty-three people received their citizenship certificates Thursday at a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair.

The new citizens came from 24 different countries, including Mexico, Ethiopia and Brazil.

"I get to marry who I really want to marry, I get to like whoever I want to like so that is the biggest thing for me," said Sophie Feahn, who is from Côte d'Ivoire.

The people naturalized on Day 1 of the 2021 fair had already obtained citizenship. They did so through their parents, being adopted by U.S. citizens or being born abroad to a U.S. citizen.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

► Find full fair coverage at weareiowa.com/fair.

► Find the latest health and safety precautions here.