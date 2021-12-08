State fair's Animal Learning Center offering 'Cuddles and Snuggles' for people with sensory problems

Cuddles and Snuggles Tour Time is at 8 a.m. every morning before the building opens to the public at 9 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Learning Center is an integral part of the Iowa State Fair every year, but this year the center has a new option catering to people with sensory problems.

You can see bottle calves, dairy calves, ducks and more. The event is run by Southeast Polk FFA chapter.

"We have a completely-sold-out every single day of the fair event where just small groups can come in and do tours with us," said Taylor Brittain, an agricultural teacher with the Southeast Polk Community School District. "So they'll just kind of get some little personal one-on-one with the animals."

