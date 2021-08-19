Aug. 19 Fair Food: Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball, Barksdale's Cookies and pretzel bites

There are plenty of sweet and savory options at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — From the sweet to the savory, food at the Iowa State Fair is almost too much to take in.

Almost.

Thursday's treats include the Chicken Bacon Ranch Ball from Chicken Box, the classic bucket of cookies from Barksdale's and pretzel bites from Georgie's.

Enjoy!

A bucket of chocolate chip cookies with Barksdale's Cookies

Pretzel bites with Georgie's

