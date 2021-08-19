Avenue of Breeds: A one-stop-shop for learning about animals at the fair

The Iowa State Fair's Avenue of Breeds has all kinds of animals. The goal is to teach FFA students how food goes from the farm to table.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Fair attendees can learn about all types of animals at the Avenue of Breeds.

"Different breeds of horses, cattle, and chicken," said Dillon Hanlon, who works with North Polk Future Farmers of America. "This year we have some pigeons."

Hanlon said all of the different animals in the tent are from different breeders—and all are taken care of by FFA students.

The students have to walk the animals, wash them if needed, feed them and clean the stalls.

"It's like a full-time job," Hanlon said.

The fair tent was created to help people understand how food gets from the farm to their tables.

"So the biggest thing we want [people] to take away from this experience, is kind of know what happens on a farm," Hanlon said. "Where some of their food comes from, and then kind of understand how hard it is to produce some of the stuff that gets put on the table by farmers."

Avenue of Breeds is located in front of the 4-H building.

