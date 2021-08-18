Iowa State Fair names best new food for 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Sabrina Ahmed tries the chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread (Aug. 16)
Out of dozens of new foods, 10 semifinalists and three finalists, a winner for best new state fair food has been chosen: the chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread.
Fairgoers voted for their favorite item through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The dish can be found at the Cluckin' Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association. It combines fry bread with cool chicken and egg salad, which includes celery, cranberries, pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and smoked paprika.
Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed got to try the creation—and talk about how it came to be—earlier this week.
The other finalists for best new food of the 2021 Iowa State Fair were the peanut butter and fluff cookie dough and the island noodles with teriyaki chicken.
Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.
Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.