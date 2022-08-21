Baton twirler from Indianola wins Bill Riley Talent Search Competition

20-year-old Grace Wood was awarded a $10,000 prize for her baton act.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After dozens of performances, the winner of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition was finally crowned Sunday at the Iowa State Fair.

20-year-old Grace Wood, a baton twirler from Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round.

A tie for second place was awarded to 18-year-old Isaac Morlan of Cedar Falls for his trumpet and vocal solo, as well as a clogging quintet consisting of Lynsey Countryman, Allison Reinking, Hannah O'Connell, Anna Heck and McKenzie Goodwin.

Fourth and fifth place went to Grace Kiple and Bailey Miller respectively.

Prior to this year's state fair, acts competed at shows across the state to qualify for the competition. Kids and teenagers compete across two divisions, Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21).

Wood was awarded a $10,000 prize for her baton act. More than $20,000 was awarded to winners across divisions.