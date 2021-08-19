Carl's Gizmo Sandwiches celebrating 75 years at the Iowa State Fair

On this milestone anniversary, second-generation owner Carla Cardamon Wood reflects on this tradition.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's called the best sandwich at the Iowa State Fair, and one person Local 5 spoke with on Thursday said it's so good they've had it three times this week.

That's a lofty claim when you take into account how many sandwiches you can get while on the fairgrounds, but this comment about Carl's Gizmo sandwich is something we hear over and over, year after year.

The Italian sandwich has had fairgoers swooning now for 75 years. On this milestone anniversary, second-generation owner Carla Cardamon Wood reflected on this family tradition and what she hopes for the future.

Carla said she started working with her dad during his 50th year out at the fair. She and her ex-husband have carried on the tradition since then, and she hopes her son will pick it up as well.

"It's got to be a labor of love. It is because it's a lot of work. A lot of work and then you know we leave we tear down Monday and leave and go right up to the Minnesota State Fair. So it is it's a labor of love for about six, eight weeks," Carla said.

