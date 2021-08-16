x
Iowa State Fair

Daily attendance counts for the Iowa State Fair

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021's numbers compare to the last state fair in 2019, plus 2018.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant.

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019, plus 2018.

Attendance counts are from the state fair's website.

Day 3

  • 2021 — 111,603
  • 2019 — 122,111 
  • 2018 — 116,583

Day 2

  • 2021 — 104,177
  • 2019 — 103,096 
  • 2018 — 103,419

Day 1

  • 2021 — 77,700 
  • 2019 — 84,928
  • 2018 — 81,948

Totals (Days 1-3)

  • 2021 — 293,480
  • 2019 — 310,135
  • 2018 — 301,950

