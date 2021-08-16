Daily attendance counts for the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Video above: Get a look at the Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake
The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant.
Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019, plus 2018.
Attendance counts are from the state fair's website.
Day 3
- 2021 — 111,603
- 2019 — 122,111
- 2018 — 116,583
Day 2
- 2021 — 104,177
- 2019 — 103,096
- 2018 — 103,419
Day 1
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 84,928
- 2018 — 81,948
Totals (Days 1-3)
- 2021 — 293,480
- 2019 — 310,135
- 2018 — 301,950
Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.
Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.
