Daily attendance counts for the Iowa State Fair

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021's numbers compare to the last state fair in 2019, plus 2018.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Video above: Get a look at the Flaming Hot Cheeto Funnel Cake

The 2020 Iowa State Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 fair is being held despite COVID-19 concerns surrounding the Delta variant.

Local 5 is tracking daily attendance throughout the fair to see how 2021 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2019, plus 2018.

Attendance counts are from the state fair's website.

Day 3

2021 — 111,603

2019 — 122,111

2018 — 116,583

Day 2

2021 — 104,177

2019 — 103,096

2018 — 103,419

Day 1

2021 — 77,700

2019 — 84,928

2018 — 81,948

Totals (Days 1-3)

2021 — 293,480

2019 — 310,135

2018 — 301,950

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.