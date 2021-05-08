MidAmerican Energy resuming daily CARES donations at the Iowa State Fair

MidAmerican customers and other fair attendees can nominate their favorite nonprofit or community organization to win $1,000 in donations in a single drawing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 5.

MidAmerican Energy is offering customers and Iowa State Fair attendees a chance to help their favorite nonprofit win some cash donations.

MidAmerican announced the return of its daily CARES drawing. CARES stands for "community enhancement, arts and culture, environmental respect, education/STEM and safety."

For the first 10 days of the fair, a qualifying organization nominated by the public will be selected at random for a $1,000 donation. Each daily winner will then be eligible for the grand prize drawing of $10,000.

The $10,000 drawing will happen on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Stage.

MidAmerican customers, as well as other fair attendees, can submit their favorite nonprofit or organization online. Click/tap this link to submit your nomination.

"It's a fun way for Iowans to vote for their favorite charity," said Geoff Greenwood, spokesperson for MidAmerican. "You get to vote for a lot of things at the Iowa State Fair, whether it's food or whether it's for our presidential candidate. This is for your favorite charity and your favorite charity may win $1,000 or it could even be the lucky winner of $10,000."

More information on the sweepstake's rules can be found on MidAmerican Energy's website.

