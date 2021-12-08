Kicking off the 2021 Iowa State Fair with taste-testing new food

Before heading to the fair, be sure to pack your appetite.

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Jackie Schmillen and Sabrina Ahmed try Island Noodles with Brad Jensen

The Iowa State Fair wouldn't be what it is without the food.

Local 5 is out on the Grand Concourse, meeting with visitors and showcasing the best eats this year's fair has to offer.

Lobster rolls and bone-in beef rip with Brooks Reynolds (J.R.'s Southpork Ranch)

Peanut Butter Squealer with Chris Taylor (Waffle Chix)

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.