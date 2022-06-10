Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone

Avenue of Breeds is located in the southwest corner of the Iowa State Fair, just inside Gate 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you.

Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.

"I love working Avenue, it just gives me the opportunity to meet new people and friends and teaches me life skills," said Regan Schmieding.

Avenue of Breeds is located in the southwest corner of the fair, near Gate 9. Watch more videos from "Good Morning Iowa" at the fair below.

"It's not like you can see an elk every day in Iowa. It's just a cool experience to see while you're down here" one of the students told Local 5's Jackie Schmillen Monday morning.

