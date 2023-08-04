From the Archives: A look back at the Iowa State Fair

With the Iowa State Fair starting next week, we think it's a good time to dig into the archives and show you some memorable moments from previous fairs.

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're just a week away from the "Best Days Ever", as the Iowa State Fair returns from Aug. 10-20.

And as most fairgoers prepare for the fair, we think it's the perfect time to dig back into the Local 5 archives.

We searched decades of video to find some top moments from previous fairs that had us laughing and in awe.

First, let's rewind time back to 2007.

Dozens of people followed a new talking robot, which glided around the fairgrounds stating the temperature and greeting Iowans as they passed by.

It even cracked jokes, with the robot saying it had "rights, and robot healthcare."

Whether you think it's creepy or not, we'll leave that for you to decide. Plenty of other great moments occurred at the 2007 Iowa State Fair, but this one stuck out for sure.

Another memorable moment happened in 2008.

The Iowa State Fair's Grandstand has been the place to go for many throughout the event's history, but 2008 in particular saw a record number of people — and chomps.

Fair stands that sell corndogs were tasked with extra work that day, as the fair attempted to break a world record for the number of people eating a corndog.

Well, over 84,000 Iowans sat inside the Grandstand, and it's a moment that you should just watch.

Food has always been a big part of the Iowa State Fair, and this includes grapes and wine.

A "grape stomp" is held annually, but for our sake, we captured the stomp back in 2013.

“It’s nice and cool," a Virginia man said after traveling to Iowa to finish the stomp. "[It's] smiley, wet, slippery.”

Other notable moments include the fair's 2012 mega moose statue made out of chocolate, which stood at 11-feet-tall.

In 2005, a lucky couple in love tied the knot on the fairgrounds and sealed it with a classic funnel cake.

Whether it’s the 2000s or the past decade, we know more, new – and weird – moments are in store at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.