What do FFA ushers do at the Iowa State Fair?

The Future Farmers of America usher program started in the 1950s and has expanded a lot since then.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just like our Local 5 broadcasts, it takes a lot to put on the Iowa State Fair each year.

Some of the unsung heroes of the fair are the Future Farmers of America ushers.

The FFA usher program started in the 1950s and has expanded a lot since then. Back then, it was only men working at the Grandstand.

The ushers say being part of FFA and helping at the fair has helped them meet new friends and make even greater memories.

