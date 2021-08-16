What it takes to prepare a Budweiser Clydesdales horse for the parade

The horses will be walking daily at the fair starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are a sight to see at the Iowa State Fair.

"We travel around the country to put a good name in for Budweiser and our main goal is to put smiles on people's faces," said Brady Jensen, one of their handlers.

There are three sets of Clydesdale horses that travel around the country: 10 in each set, and they travel about 300 days out of the year.

One of the horses is named Sparky, who is the lead horse out of the group at the Iowa State Fair.

"He's our oldest Clydesdales," Jensen said. "Fourteen or fifteen [years old.]"

For the horses to be selected to travel the country, they have to have a certain look.

"Yeah, so we go for a black mane and tail, and then a white that runs down the front of the face," Jensen said. "And white from their knees down."

To make sure the horses are presentable, they have a weekly process.

"We'll wash their white legs one a day, but once a week, we'll give them a full-body bath and we'll rinse them with water," Jensen said.

