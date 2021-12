Keith Urban will be performing at the state fair on Aug. 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday that Keith Urban will be performing at the Grandstand next year.

He is scheduled to perform on Aug. 20, 2022. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10. Click here to see ticket options.

The announcement comes 253 days before the start of the 2022 fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 11-21.