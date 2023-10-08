Grimes restaurant feeds 4-H, FFA members during busy Iowa State Fair days

Destination Grille has around 150 mouths to feed — three times a day — throughout the fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After just 18 months in business, one Grimes restaurant is tackling a big challenge at the 2023 Iowa State Fair: feeding the 4-H and FFA kids.

Destination Grille told Local 5 more about fueling those hardworking young people for entirety of Iowa's "Best Days Ever".

"Breakfast, lunch and dinner for 10 days is a lot. It's a well balanced meal, they're out in the barns, and they're hot. We want to make sure that it was a nutritional meal, but something that they would like. So, it's nice creating those, you know, familiarities," said Jonnann Benedict, the general manager of Destination Grille.

With around 150 mouths to feed three meals a day, the Destination Grille team has their work cut out for them.

Benedict added that a lot of the high schoolers who work at the restaurant volunteer to come and help out during the fair, a practice that's "teaching them different skills here that we can take back to the restaurant."

"They're not in the kitchen very often. So they're helping me cook the meals, prep the meals, but you know, to get as much feedback from the community as possible," Benedict said. "We want to hear what do they like, what don't they like, that's what makes us better. We really want to listen to our community and continue to pivot and continue to grow."