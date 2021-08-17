Iowa State Fair: Preparing a miniature horse for showing

The Iowa State Fair has many shows to see, including miniature horses. The "Good Morning Iowa" team got a closeup of putting a costume on 21-year-old Woody.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Horse Barn at the Iowa State Fair has many occupants this year. One of them is Woody, a 21-year-old miniature horse.

"This is his 21st at the fair," said Kendall Berg, his owner. "I think he likes it."

Berg's grandmother, Kims Hols, bought Woody from the fair and said he was only a few months old at the time, fitting in the front seat of her truck.

Woody has a noticeable stripe on his body that goes from his head to his back.

"That is his Dun stripe," Berg said. "That's his color he's a Dun, so every Dun has a nice stripe."

Woody is a mini-horse who competes in different events, like carrying a cart and wearing different costumes.

Berg said he has "like hundreds of ribbons at home."

To get Woody show-ready, Berg has to brush him, and she occasionally paints his hooves.

"They look nice in the show ring ... hides the dirt a little bit," she said.

Woody has a show Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jacobson Exhibition Center.

If you would like to see him, he stays at the Horse Barn in Aisle G/H.

Part 2: The "Good Morning Iowa" team feeds a miniature horse

